Red Brick Food Truck and Art Festival set for Saturday

March 13-19

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

Enid Coin Club Coin, Token & Paper Money Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Hoover Building, 316 E. Oxford. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 747-8661.

EVENT [Saturday]

Red Brick Road Food Truck & Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 200 block of East Maple. Admission is $2. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook

EVENT [Saturday]

Back Stage Pass, 7-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Tuesday]

St. Patrick's Day 'Fun'-raiser, 4-7 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Cost is $10 per person, $5 for kids ages 3-8, $2 ages 1-2. Classy Cloggers perform at 5:30. Loaded baked potato bar and more. Call (580) 542-2639 for tickets. 

March 20-26

THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]

'Jack and the Beanstalk,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. A children's theatre production. Tickets are $5 per person. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. During the first and third Saturday of each month, the Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with historical reenactments and characters. For more information, go to https://csrhc.org/events/history-alive.

March 27-April 2

EVENT [Saturday]

Boy Scouts of America Car Show, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds, 111 W. Purdue. Judging in a variety of categories. Scouts will have concessions set up. Free admission. For more info, call (580) 278-3367.

EVENT [Saturday]

Enid Author Fest, 1-5 p.m., Public Library of Enid & Garfield County. A variety of authors will be on hand to sign books and meet the public. Free and open to the public. For more info, go to enid.okpls.org/enidauthorfest.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Lost River Band, 7-11 p.m., Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Saturday]

Enid Ultimate Challenge Xtreme Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $18 and can be purchased by going to stridebankcenter.com, by calling (855) TIX-ENID or visiting the box office. 

THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]

'Jack and the Beanstalk,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. A children's theatre production. Tickets are $5 per person. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Leonardo's Adventure Quest

200 E. Maple — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Twilight Time will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during the months of June and July.

Admission: All-day pass, $9, children under 2 are free. Groups of 16 or more are $7 per person. After 3 p.m., admission is $4.50. Memberships available.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Northern Oklahoma College Enid Observatory

Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus is at the corner of Randolph and Michael Hedges.

Groups may schedule visits to the observatory or planetarium by calling the astronomy center at (580) 548-2399.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

