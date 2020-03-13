March 13-19
EVENT [Friday-Sunday]
Enid Coin Club Coin, Token & Paper Money Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Hoover Building, 316 E. Oxford. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 747-8661.
EVENT [Saturday]
Red Brick Road Food Truck & Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 200 block of East Maple. Admission is $2. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday]
Back Stage Pass, 7-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Tuesday]
St. Patrick's Day 'Fun'-raiser, 4-7 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Cost is $10 per person, $5 for kids ages 3-8, $2 ages 1-2. Classy Cloggers perform at 5:30. Loaded baked potato bar and more. Call (580) 542-2639 for tickets.
March 20-26
THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]
'Jack and the Beanstalk,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. A children's theatre production. Tickets are $5 per person. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. During the first and third Saturday of each month, the Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with historical reenactments and characters. For more information, go to https://csrhc.org/events/history-alive.
March 27-April 2
EVENT [Saturday]
Boy Scouts of America Car Show, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds, 111 W. Purdue. Judging in a variety of categories. Scouts will have concessions set up. Free admission. For more info, call (580) 278-3367.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Author Fest, 1-5 p.m., Public Library of Enid & Garfield County. A variety of authors will be on hand to sign books and meet the public. Free and open to the public. For more info, go to enid.okpls.org/enidauthorfest.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Lost River Band, 7-11 p.m., Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Ultimate Challenge Xtreme Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $18 and can be purchased by going to stridebankcenter.com, by calling (855) TIX-ENID or visiting the box office.
THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]
'Jack and the Beanstalk,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. A children's theatre production. Tickets are $5 per person. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday
200 E. Maple — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Twilight Time will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during the months of June and July.
Admission: All-day pass, $9, children under 2 are free. Groups of 16 or more are $7 per person. After 3 p.m., admission is $4.50. Memberships available.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid Observatory
Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus is at the corner of Randolph and Michael Hedges.
Groups may schedule visits to the observatory or planetarium by calling the astronomy center at (580) 548-2399.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
