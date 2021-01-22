Westminster Church, 2217 Constitution, has started a new Celebrate Recovery group to help anyone trying to overcome "hurts, habits and hangups," according to a church press release.
Celebrate Recovery is a "Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind," according to the program's website. "Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life."
Westminster started the new group on Jan. 1, and is working to make the public aware of the group's meetings, which begin at 6 p.m. each Sunday evening.
The weekly support program starts with a large group meeting, followed by small groups, and concludes with "Solid Rock," a social gathering time during which participants can follow up on lessons gleaned from the large and small group sessions.
Once the number of weekly attendees is somewhat stable, the church plans to add a 5 p.m. meal, before the large group session starts, according to the press release.
Large group sessions will alternate each week between a testimony and a lesson.
For more information on Celebrate Recovery at Westminster Church, call Ron at (580) 233-7426.
