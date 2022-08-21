Enid News & Eagle
Westminster Church of Enid will sponsor a non-denominational community revival Sept. 9-11 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, 301 S. Grand, in downtown Enid.
The revival, “God’s Final Harvest,” will be held each evening beginning at 6 p.m.
Food truck vendors and concessions will be available. Event organizers also are seeking donations and sponsorships for the revival.
Guests entering the ballpark prior to the beginning of each night’s event will be given a raffle ticket. At the end of each evening, a raffle drawing will be held and two $500 grocery vouchers and five $100 gasoline vouchers will be given away.
Each evening’s sermon will be provided by Shane Winnings, of Texas. Praise and Christian bands, including Brokempty from Lawton and Sunday Dryver from Oklahoma City, will provide music. Tom Nix will provide piano hymn music Friday evening.
Special guests will be Todd and Colton Burpo, from “Heaven is For Real.”
Churches that would like to attend the revival are being offered the opportunity to set up a table and minister to those attending the revival.
For more information or to donate to the revival, contact Rick West by calling (580) 747-4482 or emailing cls@suddenlink.net.
