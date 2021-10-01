East Randolph will be closed for a week between Railroad Avenue and North 4th beginning Monday.
The closure will allow construction crews to remove abandoned railroad tracks and to reconstruct the pavement in the area, according to the city of Enid.
This construction is associated with the Randolph mill and overlay project and must be completed prior to the overlay portion of the project.
Motorists are encouraged by city officials to follow posted detour and traffic control signs and to drive with extreme caution in this area during the construction effort.
