LAMBERT, Okla. — A Weatherford woman was killed when the 2004 Subaru Legacy she was driving left a county road, struck an embankment and overturned late Wednesday in Alfalfa County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Kiersten Lemay Kubicek, 29, was pronounced dead from unknown injuries on the scene of the one-vehicle accident located 2.25 miles west and 2.1 miles south of Lambert, OHP reports.
Kubicek was traveling north on County Road 550 at 10:44 p.m. when the vehicle departed the asphalt to the east for an unknown reason, crossed back over the road, departed to the west, struck an embankment then overturned an unknown number of times, according to an OHP report. Kubicek was ejected from the rear driver’s side quarter window, with the vehicle pinning her for approximately 20 minutes before she was extricated by Carmen Fire and Rescue, the report states.
Seat belts were equipped but not in use, and both the condition of the driver and cause of collision are under investigation, according to the OHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.