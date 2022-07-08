ENID, Okla. — Despite a days-long heat advisory having come to an end, local officials say residents of Garfield County and the surrounding area will still need to take precautions.
Though the National Weather Service’s heat advisory in place for the last several days ended at 8 p.m. Friday, temperatures this weekend are still expected to reach a high of 101 degrees, according to NWS.
Mike Honigsberg, the director of Garfield County Emergency Management, advises that people should limit their time outdoors if they can and should wear light colors to reflect the sun light.
People should drink “plenty of liquids, no caffeine if you can avoid it ... and replenish (their) electrolytes,” Honigsberg said.
If someone needs to do outdoor work, they should try to do it in the early morning and late in the day after the sun has set, Honigsberg said. When working outside it is important to watch out for signs of heat stroke. When working outside, if you stop sweating, you should take a break, cool down and possibly seek medical attention.
Garfield County and its neighbors to the west have spent the last month in a severe drought, according to the National Drought Monitor. Temperatures in Enid have reached 110 degrees.
Enid has a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday, according to NWS. However, Garfield County and western neighboring counties are likely to stay in a drought for the foreseeable future, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
