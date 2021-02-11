From the publisher:
The Enid News & Eagle distribution area may receive heavy snow and ice starting on Friday night and lasting through Monday. We are watching the weather forecasts carefully, and we are making plans for delivery of our Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday newspapers.
Be prepared that the inclement weather and hazardous road conditions may delay the delivery of your newspaper. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we will deliver your newspaper as soon as we can.
Subscribers who don’t receive their papers can go to enidnews.com. All subscribers have full access to articles and PDF pages at enidnews.com. Need help with your digital subscription? Call (580) 548-8114 or 548-8152.
We will post delivery updates on our Facebook page as they become available. We thank you for your patience, and we thank you for reading the Enid New & Eagle.
~ Cindy Allen, publisher
