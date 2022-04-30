ENID, Okla. — Calina Paredes giggled and laughed Saturday as her mother juggled her own kite and helped her daughter fly hers during the 2022 Festival Kites Over Enid.
“I like it when it flies,” Calina said, as her kite took a crazy dive at her mother, much to the delight of Calina, who laughed as wildly as the wind was blowing on the sunny, early afternoon day at the Richard Dermer Memorial Flying Field behind Autry Technology Center.
Northwest Oklahoma winds sustained at nearly 20 mph and gusting to more than 30 were about the peak of the allowance for the annual festival, said organizer Phillip Whitaker, president of the American Kitefliers Association.
Anything more would pull the kites out of the sky, Whitaker said, because the lines can be dangerous in strong winds. Barriers were in place to protect the crowds from the larger kites and their multiple lines flying Saturday.
But luckily, the winds were behaving, for the most part, in the Enid area.
“This is amazing,” Whitaker said. “This is where it needs to be.”
The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features kite fliers ranging from families with small kites and amateurs to those who have multi-stringed large kites that dance in the sky and do acrobatics.
“It’s a free, family fun event. It’s an inter-generational, interactive event,” Whitaker said.
Those out walking and running around the field were his proof, as they ranged from older couples strolling among the flyers, a kite vendor booth and a couple of food trucks to children running, exclaiming and twirling in the wind all while watching the kites overhead.
“Let’s go look at all the kites,” shouted one child, as another leaned on a car window and watched as her family drove away.
Annie Davis said she and her wife, Alyca, and their 6-year-old twins, America and Santiago, try to attend the event every year.
“It’s my favorite thing,” said America, who was expertly handling her Princess Anna kite from the movie “Frozen.”
“We love coming out here,” Annie said.
Crowds were coming and going all day, Whitaker said. Some were picnicking, others were flying and still more were looking at the larger kites behind the barrier set up to protect the crowd of spectators.
“We’ve probably had 700 come in today," Whitaker said, just shortly after noon, adding it’s great for drawing children outside. “It’s a way to get them out of the house in a protected environment where they can come and play.
“Tomorrow is going to be better wind-wise,” Whitaker said. “In Oklahoma, winds out of the northwest (which they were Saturday) are not the best. South is a lot better.”
South winds, a bit lighter than Saturday, are in the forecast for the Enid area Sunday, Whitaker said.
The organizer of the event became interested in kites at an early age, but his ears perked up in the mid-2000s when talk started about setting a world kite-flying record in his hometown of Enid.
“I’ve flown kites all my life, and when they said, ‘Let’s break a record,’ I said I’m in,” Whitaker said.
That record was set in 2009 when 2,598 kites were simultaneously in the skies above Enid, he said, adding that is the North American record.
“The world record is the Gaza Strip,” he said, where 12,350 kites were flown at the same time, in 2011.
“We’re not interested in breaking that record,” he said, laughing.
American Kitefliers Association held its national convention in Enid in 2012 and 2015.
In the latter year, some fliers told Whitaker there needed to be a festival, which there has been since every year since 2016, except for 2020 when no outdoor crowd event permits were being issued in Enid because of the COVID pandemic.
Whitaker said he likes the atmosphere of the festivals better, as there is no pressure to set records, and families can just come enjoy watching the large kites — his family of kites — or try their hand at flying their own.
Festivals are coming up in Tulsa next weekend, and there are many within a four-hour drive from the middle of March through June, he said. One source for finding festivals is the calendar at www.kite.org.
Locally, on Sunday, anyone can bring their kites or buy one at the vendor on site, which has a range of smaller kites to more expensive larger brands, Whitaker said.
And, he guarantees they will fly.
“We will help you get a kite in the air,” he said.
Whitaker said those needing help can ask the kite vendor, and if they can’t help there they will point him out to assist.
His trailer is nearby with the words “Kites Over Enid” on it, and Whitaker will be outfitted in his traditional, kite-flying, tie-dyed T-shirt, hat and blue sunglasses.
He said he is glad to assist, because the goal is for everyone to enjoy the day.
“What is it they say? ‘Let’s go fly a kite,’” Whitaker said. “We’re not breaking records. We’re just flying kites and having fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.