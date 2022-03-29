ENID, Okla. — What’s the weather like in Oklahoma today? It’s warm, it’s windy and it could be wild, according to the National Weather Service.
Enid is in an elevated risk for wildfires today, Tuesday, March 30, 2022, right on the trailing eastern edge that places western Oklahoma in the extreme fire danger category, according to the NWS. Storms, some of which will be severe, are expected to move across the area this evening into the overnight hours, with a low-risk for tornadoes in north-central Oklahoma and a slighter higher chance in south-central and southeastern parts of the state, the NWS forecast states.
Cloudy skies are expected to clear, pushing the high temperature today into the 80s in north-central Oklahoma, according to NWS.
Garfield and counties to the north and west are in under a red flag warning, through 1 a.m. Wednesday, which means critical fire weather is occurring or will occur at some time during the warning. A combination of strong, south winds — forecasted to blow at a sustained 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph — along with low, relative humidity and warm temperatures prompted the warning, according to the NWS office out of Norman.
Counties bordering the Texas state line in far western Oklahoma are under a high wind warning that could see sustained winds from 30-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected, according to NWS.
With winds that high, power lines and trees are at risk, as are high-profile vehicles. Power outages are possible, according to the NWS.
Meteorologists have forecasted a 10% chance of showers and storms after 5 p.m., with a 50% chance later tonight. The NWS puts the timing of the storms between 9 p.m. and midnight in the Enid area.
New rainfall is forecasted at less than a tenth of an inch, but parts of the area affected by storms could see more, according to NWS.
Wednesday’s temperatures will be much cooler, with a high forecasted at 52. March will go out like a lion, however, as far as the winds are concerned, with gusts topping out in the 40s in the Enid area, according to NWS. A 30% chance of rain is in the NWS forecast for Wednesday.
