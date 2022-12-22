Weather conditions have forced some changes to city of Enid operations.
Thursday trash pickup is delayed, according to a city news release. Any Thursday route customers whose trash is not picked up should keep their carts out for Friday. Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up Friday.
Meadowlake Golf Course and pro shop were closed Thursday will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The ecycle Center was closed Thursday and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27h.
