ENID, Okla. — The One Enid Christ Tree was back on the road Wednesday morning following a winter storm delay in California that has pushed back its arrival in Enid by a few days, according to organizers.
“The tree has left California,” said Nicole Winfield, project coordinator for The One Enid said Wednesday morning.
The 140-foot tree originally was scheduled to arrive in Enid around noon on Friday, Winfield said. They now are looking at a Sunday arrival, depending on whether any more delays occur. She said there are some areas they are watching where more winter storms could affect travel.
“When we get through Colorado, that will be the safest bet of knowing (a better time of arrival),” she said.
Based on the current schedule, she said, that will be sometime Saturday, and organizers should be able to predict a more accurate time of arrival Saturday night, so Enid residents can come watch the tree coming into the downtown area on Sunday.
The arrival delay of what organizers say is the world's tallest, fresh-cut Christmas tree will not affect its role during the Enid Lights Up the Plains Celebration on Nov. 25, Winfield said. Decorated to its full height, the tree officially will be lit for the season during the event. Organizers also have been discussing additional lighting if needed to allow workers to keep preparing the tree into the evening hours to make up for lost time.
Winfield said the driver was excited to be back on the road and sorry about the delay because he realizes many Enid residents are just as excited for its arrival, Winfield said.
“There’s just nothing we can do about the weather,” she said.
Christ Tree organizers know a thing or two about weather. The tree made its debut during last year’s holiday season, and its arrival, construction, decoration and lighting during Enid Lights Up the Plains were all popular with local and area residents.
On Dec. 5, high winds caused the top of the tree to snap, and about 30 feet was lost. Organizers later were able to replace a portion of the top of the tree and added a star to the top, which many residents had requested even before the wind storm.
Winfield said organizers originally looked at having a smaller tree to better bear the wind during a second year in Enid, but she said the tree this year will be the same size as 2021.
She said organizers of The One Enid Christ Tree have a plan to better stabilize the tree this year, and they are confident that it will withstand the Oklahoma weather.
“I know we don’t have anything to worry about,” she said.
Those interested in the tree’s arrival can follow updates on social media, including The One Enid Facebook Page —https://www.facebook.com/TheOneEnid — and the Christ Tree arrival event page, which can be found by searching for “The One Tree Arrival” on Facebook.
