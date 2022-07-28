CNHI Oklahoma
MOORELAND, Okla. — Officials said improved weather conditions Thursday were helping in the battle against a wildfire northeast of Mooreland.
The first, which started Monday, has burned some 19,000 acres in rural Woodward County.
Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said things are looking better.
“There was a small amount of rain earlier (Thursday) and wind and temperatures were down, so that helped as well,” he said.
The upcoming forecast includes improved rain chances for the next couple of days.
Firefighters remained busy Thursday with eight task forces from across Oklahoma assisting.
“Helicopters and the Oklahoma National Guard are still continuing to do water drops,” Lehenbauer said.
Two more task forces will join the local fire departments overnight to monitor the fire.
Firefighters from Hillsdale, Kremlin, Pioneer-Skeleton Creek and Waukoms departments were at the scene Thursday, according to Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management.
“We are still working on getting the federal disaster relief declaration and funds because the cost of fuel and resources for all these task forces is going to be astronomical,” Lehenbauer said.
Donations are being accepted, and organizers said monetary donations would be helpful as equipment is taking a beating due to the weather and rugged terrain. Items can be donated at the Mooreland Community Center, and there has been a money jar set up at The Corner, a convenience store, in Mooreland.
The fire started Monday afternoon about 4 miles east and 2 miles north of Mooreland and quickly spread with the high temperatures, high wind and low humidity. Much of the fire has been in rugged canyons full of cedar trees.
So far, no homes have been damaged, but some barns and outbuildings were lost.
