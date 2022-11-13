The Young Women’s Christian Association of Enid has served the community for more than 100 years and makes great efforts to assist survivors of domestic and sexual assault. The YWCA staffs 17 people and aids between 3,000-5,000 people each year with a variety of programs. It serves Garfield, Grant, Blaine, Major and Kingfisher counties, as well as the surrounding areas.
Courtney Dennis, YWCA Enid director, and Michelle Baldwin, the facility’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, who performs SANE exams, are both involved in the healing process when survivors reach out to the YWCA.
Baldwin said somebody is sexually assaulted in the United States every 68 seconds, and those are just the numbers that are reported. Baldwin said because it is so secret, many people are not aware of how often sexual assault occurs right here in Enid. She said she has done 572 sexual assault exams in the community.
Dennis and Baldwin were both driven to help survivors of sexual and domestic assault due to traumatic experiences in their youth.
Dennis said when she was 14, she had met a 27-year-old man at a party who followed her back home. He ended up burglarizing the home and raping her while she lived in the Dallas area. She said her parents strongly encouraged her to report the incident, but the response from law enforcement personnel left her feeling more traumatized.
“It turned into a really bad situation exacerbated by the response from law enforcement,” Dennis said. “My parents, once they found out, they really pushed me to report. I’m not sure that I really understood what I was agreeing to. But one of the officers said to me, ‘Well, you shouldn’t have been dressed the way you were ... why were you at that party? Why would you have even put yourself in that situation?’ It really made me just feel terrible. It made me feel like I had really asked for what happened. And it really harmed my healing process, I would say.”
She said she then had a SANE exam that was not trauma informed. Trauma informed exams mean looking at the specific scenario a survivor has faced from the perspective of empathy and understanding. The YWCA uses trauma informed SANE exams to empower the survivor to make their own decisions on how to move forward from the situation. The YWCA will help point them in any direction they may need, but the decision is up to the survivor what they ultimately do next.
Dennis said her SANE exam included things that should not have been said to her and that her mother shouldn’t have been allowed in the room, which added to the swirling mix of emotions. She said from what she knows now, she can look back on her experience and see it was handled poorly.
“I actually came out of it feeling like maybe the system hurt me more than the rape itself,” Dennis said. “That got me to thinking, ‘There’s a reason why this happened to me. Maybe there’s something I could do to effect some change in my future career.’ So that really led me into wanting to get into some psychology and some social work as my career. Once I moved here to Enid and found the Y, I was like, ‘Wow, maybe that’s somewhere I could really make a difference.’”
Dennis has now been involved with the YWCA for more than 10 years, having started at the shelter when she was in college and working directly with survivors. She said that was a rewarding experience, and she eventually settled into an administrative role helping with marketing and youth programs. She took over as director in late 2020.
“It all kind of worked out and I feel like I’ve found some purpose making that situation, that crime that happened to me, have a greater purpose,” Dennis said. “And hopefully, I’ve helped some people with my experience being able to see if from a survivor’s perspective and not just an administrator’s perspective to really see if not done correctly, the system can harm you more than the incident itself, sometimes.”
Baldwin has been involved at the YWCA since 2014, and also works with the Child Advocacy Center since it opened its SANE unit in 2015. She said she had a traumatic childhood, but came out of those experiences wanting to aid those who need her help.
“I was somebody that never disclosed. My childhood experiences I feel like shaped me into my desire to help someone,” Baldwin said. “So I became a nurse, and as soon as I could, I decided I wanted to be a SANE nurse. I know what a lot of these victims are feeling. And I feel like here at the YWCA, we can offer compassion and understanding on a different level. Not only their medical needs, but their psychological needs and then be able to offer them the different resources that they may not be able to access any other way if they don’t know about them.”
Dennis said there are numerous reasons people contact th e YWCA. One of the most common reasons is when people reach out to them in times of domestic abuse. The YWCA operates a shelter for survivors and their children, and will serve men, women and their kids. They also operate a crisis hotline that is available 24/7, and will eventually add a chat and text option that will likely lead to more people being able to reach out for help when not able to make a phone call. A lot of people reach out needing help right away, and other times people will reach out and ask if their situation consists of abuse.
Another common reason people reach out is following a sexual assault and if the survivor needs a SANE exam. A SANE exam is performed following a sexual assault to evaluate the level of trauma, and to provide counseling and referrals to medical care in a compassionate and nonjudgmental environment. When a survivor needs a SANE exam, Baldwin and a volunteer Sexual Assault Response Advocate will work with the survivor to allow them to make the decision on which direction to take when it comes to counseling, medical needs, mental health support or legal advice.
People can also reach out for free counseling that is offered to anybody in the community who needs it. The YWCA also partners with Legal Aide Services of Oklahoma and has an on-site attorney who provides free legal council to anybody in the community who has experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking. The YWCA also operates My Sister’s Closet, a free community thrift store where people can come in and shop every 90 days to get clothing and household items for their families.
They are also working on trying to get some education out into the community. They went to Northwestern recently and spoke to one of the mental health nursing classes about SANE nursing and how to define abuse in their patients. They are also working to train with law enforcement and doing things with local schools.
The YWCA sees those 16 and up for sexual assaults, while the Child Advocacy Center sees those under 16. The Child Advocacy Center sees those under 16 due to state law that says everyone is a mandatory reporter, meaning anybody who suspects a sexual assault of a child to have occurred must report it to the Department of Human Services. Baldwin said the community is covered in terms of there being a response to a sexual assault of someone at any age.
“I’m really proud of our community in that the YWCA and the Child Advocacy Center saw a need that needed to be filled. Because for about two years, we didn’t have a SANE program in Enid,” Baldwin said. “I believe St. Mary’s closed their SANE unit in 2012, and in January 2014, the YWCA saw that need took a step up and had put together stuff to get our community served. Because if we didn’t have this in our community, our victims would have to be transported to Stillwater, Woodward or Ponca City.”
Dennis said the services provided by YWCA Enid to those who have experienced sexual or domestic assault are vital to the community.
“We see ourselves as homicide prevention. Especially as related to our domestic violence response and the emergency shelter,” Dennis said. “We know that domestic violence, most of the time in that situation if that individual or that family does not get out and terminate that relationship with that abusive partner, it will more than likely result in death of someone in that family. So this is a life or death situation. We are offering life-saving services every single day. The people that are living here have added days to their life and we will hopefully be guiding them to safely break that relationship so that they can be successful in their life.”
YWCA Enid, 525 S. Quincy, is always in need of volunteers, and anybody interested in helping the programs can contact Courtney Dennis by email at ywca@ywcaenid.com or by calling (580)-234-7581.
