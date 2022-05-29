ENID, Okla. — On Saturday morning, Jay Chambers showed his commitment to honoring the lives and legacies of the military’s fallen heroes and veterans.
Though the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park’s Red Dirt Run of Honor, held annually during Memorial Day weekend, was postponed, that didn’t stop the 84-year-old United States Navy veteran and other community members from showing up anyway for Saturday’s race.
“I came out to honor those that didn’t come home and those who have served our community with honor,” Chambers said. “I owe it to them — we owe it to them.”
More than 20 people from the Enid area joined Chambers on Saturday in the donation-only, “Retro” Run of Honor, as T-shirts, medals and dog tags from past races were provided to participants, said Elaine Johns, executive director of the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
The race had been postponed in April after its certification, needed to record accurate run times for other long-distance courses, expired this year, Johns said.
“They all came out to do this on their own, and it’s just awesome,” she said. “It just shows that the race is very important to them … and to a lot of families, especially to our Gold Star families they run for ... to know that people still remember their loved ones.”
One family out at Woodring on Saturday were the Boyles. This year, only Fern Boyle and two of her six children, Amanda and Alyssa, ran, but all members of the family have joined past runs.
When the Boyles heard that Chambers and other community members would still participate despite the run’s postponement, they decided to show up, too, to honor and support the cause behind it.
“They died for me, so I’ll run for them,” Amanda said.
Max and Linda Bese started participating after their son had joined the military, and the couple wanted to find a way to give credit to the U.S. and the military.
“We still are supporting our military and this great country,” Linda said. “We thought, ‘OK, it’s not official, but we’re going anyway.’ … We’ll support this as long as we can.”
“(The Run of Honor) is just one way we can not only honor but celebrate our veterans and honor the ones who have given their lives for us,” Max added.
Jay Smith, with Pioneer-Skeleton Creek Volunteer Fire Department, walked alongside Chambers while wearing firefighter gear.
“I told Elaine, ‘I’ll be out there whether you have it or not’ ... because it’s a good time to remember,” Smith said. “And every year, I tell (Chambers), ‘I’ll see you next year.’”
Chambers and his wife, Mary, who died in April, would participate in the run almost every year.
Chambers, now legally blind and fighting cancer, said he walks in honor of one comrade he knew from the Korean War.
“I walk for one special person, a teammate I lost in Korea — Pat Patterson,” he said, recalling how Patterson took a bullet for him. “It took several days to get him out of there from where we were at, and when we got out ... he said his last words: ‘Tell Powder Keg (Chambers’ nickname in Vietnam) we made it home.’”
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, 1026 S. 66th. Three fallen military members will be honored at the ceremony, including Bart Arnold, an Air Force veteran and Enid Police Department officer who died earlier this year.
A Kiowa helicopter acquired by the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park will be dedicated to the Kiowa Nation and the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society, and retired Air Force Col. Chuck DeBellevue will be the keynote speaker at Monday’s service.
