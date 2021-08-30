Enid residents living in Ward 2 were encouraged during a town hall Monday to come together as a community and make changes themselves if they want to see their neighborhoods improve.
Enid City Commissioner Derwin Norwood, leading a meeting in his ward for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, said more cleanup days are being planned for the Southern Heights Addition and East Park neighborhoods, which together make up over half of Ward 2 in southern Enid.
Norwood and the Forgotten Ministries group had partnered on several days in years past but had been slowed with the pandemic.
Dozens of the historically Black east side area’s residents filled the pews of First Missionary Baptist Church off Leona Mitchell Boulevard as Norwood told his neighbors to make their presence known at city hall — attending city commission meetings, joining city boards and calling their city officials.
“You have power when you vote,” Norwood said. “You have power when you get involved, when you come to meetings like this and show your concern.”
Norwood said when they have a problem with their roads, their water or their utilities bill, residents should call and “pester” department heads, Assistant City Manager Scott Morris, City Manager Jerald Gilbert or Norwood himself.
Southern Heights resident Rae Graves said she was happy that after attending a commission meeting last month, city crews were finally fixing the streets outside her house.
“I’ve been waiting a long, long time for this to happen,” she said. “The street is getting there, and that’s the first time that street has had any work done on it for a while.
City street and alley crews have prioritized both asphalt road work and concrete mill and overlay projects in Southern Heights over the next five years, Norwood said. He also said $1.8 million water capital improvement projects for Southern Heights and East Park were in the works.
Ward 3 Commissioner Keith Siragusa, in attendance Monday, agreed that improvement on the east side of the city, which also includes his and Ward 4 Commissioner Whitney Roberts’ wards, has been neglected for decades.
Though Siragusa said East Garriott coming west into town was the “gateway into Enid,” the road looks the same as when he moved to Enid in January 1996.
“Our infrastructure sucks. I can tell you that,” he said. “There’s businesses that don’t want to come to the east side of town.”
Enid resident Chuck Kearney said multiple banks in Enid didn’t want to provide him construction and finance loans to help him build a house in Southern Heights — which has several acres of undeveloped lots — unless he put up most of the construction money himself.
Norwood added he was told local banks don’t want to risk a loan in an area where they likely couldn’t be repaid.
He said businesses will first look at the infrastructure of an area before moving in, and while residents don’t have control over where businesses come, they do have control over aesthetics.
“What we have to do, we have to come together and build our own. We have to do it ourselves,” Norwood said. “Once we begin to clean up our own, then we can attract businesses.”
