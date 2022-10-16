Howdy market watchers. When you’re living in unprecedented times, how do you know they are truly unprecedented?
It is easy to think when times in our own lives are unprecedented that such times are overall outliers. However, that is not the case in a broader, historical sense. That begs the question, are we living in unprecedented times currently? Living in such times, we can, of course, say yes, but I think historians will agree that these are so in the historical sense as well.
This week’s market action was just an example. Yes, inflation continues to be at 40-year highs and rates are rising at the fastest pace in history, but the market reactions are anything but consistent. Typically, when the stock market is decreasing in value, bonds are increasing in value as a safer haven investment. This week concluded with both equities and bonds losing value. September CPI released on Thursday recorded a 0.4% increase month-on-month, double the expectation, and 8.2% vs. a year ago. Excluding food and energy, the core consumer price index was the highest since August 1982 at a 6.6% increase in one year. Wholesale price inflation, or PPI, in September also was double the expected number at 0.4% month-on-month and 8.5% over last year. Services saw the largest increase while food prices were up 1.2% and gas was down 2%.
Such continued hot inflation numbers are now pricing in the Fed to increase rates by 0.75 percentage points in both November and December vs. expectations for just a 1.25% increase in the next two meetings. Having said that, there is still data releases ahead of these meetings and a global economy and geopolitical tensions that continue to escalate.
China’s 20th Party Congress begins on Sunday and expected to elect the current two-term President Xi Jinping to a third and perhaps unending term. His grip on power is unprecedented since Mao Zedong’s revolution that established the People’s Republic of China in 1949. While the current crackdown in China is said to keep COVID cases to a minimum, I believe the drive behind such societal restrictions is alternative motivation. To the outside world, China’s lockdown seems counterintuitive to avoiding an economic crisis. China indeed fears a slowing economy, but more so a society out of the grip of the Communist Party. A stable real estate market is more important to China than a fast-growing economy, although the two are interrelated over time.
A slowing Chinese economy amidst lockdowns and government interference is disruptive to any business, but is quickest to lose the interest of foreign companies and investors and local entrepreneurs with international funding. I believe that is exactly the “cost” the CPC is willing to go to and even prefer in an effort to get China back under “control” of the party under the convenient guise of COVID and public health. Some say that after President Xi secures his unprecedented third term that China will “reopen,” but that could extend through March 2023 when it becomes official, if not after this weekend.
The markets will be keenly be watching such developments as they could result in a major reversal for stocks and energy as well as commodities. The Russia-Ukraine “conflict” continues to swing the ag commodity markets in particular and be of great significance to politicians around the world, including the United Nations.
The wheat market had another volatile week with the Russian ambassador delivering a letter to the UN early in the week suggesting that the Black Sea export corridor would not be renewed if Russian demands were not met. The Russian and Turkish presidents met this week with limited resolution and the UN is said to be meeting with Putin on Sunday. The slow inspections of Ukraine grain shipments recently have been a point of contention and likely to be a topic for the upcoming meeting, although grain continues to be exported. With continued dryness in the U.S. at the peak time of winter wheat planting amid declining wheat production prospects in Argentina ahead of harvest, the wheat market is expected to have another volatile week ahead.
I was somewhat surprised at the selloff late week in the wheat market, but the rebound in the U.S. dollar and macro influence and profit taking dominated to close things out. I think this is just for a limited time given the sensitivity of wheat to headline risks as the weather forecast remains bullish.
USDA’s monthly WASDE and crop production reports released this past Wednesday held some surprises. Perhaps the biggest surprise was the reduction in U.S. soybean yields and production that popped the market well beyond expectations. The USDA pegged soybean yields at 49.8 bpa vs. 50.5 bpa previously that was in line with average trade guesses. Corn yields were reduced to 171.9 bpa from 172.5 bpa previously largely in line with trade guesses at 171.8 bpa. U.S. ending stocks were unchanged for soybeans, but 47 million bushels lower than average trade guesses while higher for corn and wheat. U.S. wheat exports were the lowest in 50 years, creating a major headwind despite tighter fundamentals. The strong U.S. dollar creates additional deterrence to U.S. export competitiveness. The USDA raised China’s soybean imports by 1 million metric tons, which is in question by many, although this week China made three consecutive days of large purchases from the U.S.
The cattle market also had a volatile week, though managed to hold the lows from Monday to finish the week. The extreme drought conditions throughout the U.S. create a predicament for cattle prices despite the obvious fundamentals. Tightness in herd numbers is becoming less certain to drive prices higher as the unprecedented drought is driving cattle to fill feedlots, resulting in less bargaining power on behalf of full feedlots where inbounds are only increasing in number.
Wheat planting is in full force, but lack of rainfall even on earlier-planted wheat means that fall grazing will be limited and, again, drive smaller cattle to feedlot settings.
U.S. retail sales came in unchanged for the month versus expectations for a 0.2% increase. The upcoming holiday season is going to be important for the economy, earnings and cattle prices. Consumer confidence will need to be resilient in the face of rising interest rates, political theater ahead and global economic turmoil in Europe and Asia. U
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
