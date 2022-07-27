NORTH ENID, Okla. — Improving every day, bit by bit, has helped Chisholm Public Schools’ new superintendent get to where he is today.
Dudley Darrow officially began his duties as superintendent July 1, 2022. Darrow previously spent 17 years at Enid Public Schools in numerous roles from teacher to assistant superintendent.
“This whole deal was bittersweet because we have such great ties at EPS, but this was a great opportunity here at Chisholm,” Darrow said. “It was just a great opportunity for me and the whole family.”
Open arms of a ‘community’
Darrow was hired May 4, then graduated with his doctorate in school administration on May 6. His other degrees include a bachelor’s in physical education and math from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, where he played football, and a master’s from the University of Central Oklahoma.
Darrow met his wife, Megan, a local dentist, at Northwestern. They have two children, Dallas and Audrey, who will both attend Chisholm this year.
Since his hiring, Darrow said the community of Chisholm already has welcomed him and his family with open arms.
“The community of Chisholm is second to none,” Darrow said. “We don’t have a town called Chisholm, but we have a lot of community members that are Chisholm. This strong community has been really supportive and special.”
He said he really likes the size of Chisholm and is ready to get to know more kids in the smaller district.
“I’m excited to watch these kids grow up, because they are going to be right across the street, then I’ll see them at middle and high school events,” he said.
‘Improving every day’
Darrow said he tries to build on the positive every day and says there will not be a complete overhaul in the district under his leadership, but they will strive to improve continuously.
Hired right at the tail end of the school year, Darrow said he immediately met with all of the teachers from every Chisholm site to visit with them and provide his contact information.
He encouraged teachers to remember three things — that they are in the “kid business” and that the kids need them, to follow the chain of command when problems or issues arise and to have a great attitude and great attendance.
Besides focusing on the kids, he said he is looking to continuously improve the district both academically and in activities and athletics.
His word for the year and the district is the Japanese word, “Kaizen,” he said, adding that it means “improving every day.”
Wishing him ‘the very best’
Darrow’s model of continuous improvement was exemplified by his history at EPS, where he started out as a teacher and coach, then became an assistant and assistant superintendent.
“Dr. Darrow served Enid Public Schools extremely well for 17 years as a teacher, coach, and administrator,” EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said. “His work ethic was exemplary. His dedication to students and faculty/staff was outstanding, and his commitment to students was tremendous. I certainly hated to lose Dudley as my assistant superintendent for secondary education, but I was also proud to see him accomplish one of his goals of becoming a school superintendent. I wish him the very best at Chisholm, and I stand ready to help him in any way possible.”
