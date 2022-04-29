ENID, Okla. — Hundreds clad in pink gathered downtown Friday night to honor the life of Caliyah Guyton.
Candles, flowers and stuffed animals lined the steps of the gazebo on the Garfield County Court House lawn as the community came together for the 2-year-old, who was found sexually assaulted and dead at an Enid hotel on Thursday.
Eryn Forest, Taylor Gordon and Brittany Lee came together to organize the event for “sweet baby Caliyah,” inviting all to join in the celebration of her life.
Hundreds of community members, law enforcement, bikers, car and truck clubs were in attendance.
“I have chills seeing how many people are out here supporting this little girl, Caliyah,” Forest said. “I just want to make it known that we are here for Caliyah and her beautiful life that was taken so shortly. Nothing more, nothing less.”
After a moment of silence, vehicle owners were asked to rev their engines for as long as they could, as the crowd cheered to “make noise loud and proud, just like Caliyah deserves.”
“While we may never get to see this beautiful face again, we can surely make it known that Enid will not stand for this type of thing in our community,” Forest said. “We love our children and we protect our children.”
Michael Scott Geiger, 51, was charged Friday afternoon with felony counts of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
A motion to hold him without bond was filed, and Geiger appeared at the Garfield County Court House before Special District Judge Brian Lovell at 3 p.m. Friday.
Geiger’s bond was denied. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on June 6.
