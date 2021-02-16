With snow forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday, it’s possible that our print customers will experience delivery delays again for Wednesday or Thursday; however, there is light at the end of the tunnel!
Temperatures are expected to be at least above 0 Tuesday night, and there isn’t much wind expected with the snow. The News & Eagle will be printing a Wednesday edition; however, the snow may continue to hamper delivery in some areas. We are adjusting our print deadlines to accommodate extra time for delivery. The good news is that sunshine is expected Thursday, and the temperatures will slowly start crawling above freezing by Saturday.
We thank you for your patience. We know any delays or disruption in newspaper delivery is frustrating. We thank those who called and activated their digital subscription. As a valued subscriber, you can stay still get all the news without delay by accessing our E-Paper. All subscribers have digital access to news stories and PDF pages of the newspaper. This definitely helps when we have weather delays.
We also encourage you to go to Enidnews.com and sign up for Text Alerts. You can click on the menu on the site and select Text Alerts. By signing up, you will receive breaking news updates and delivery updates.
Thank you for reading the Enid News & Eagle and being patient with these delivery delays. We appreciate you!
Cindy Allen, publisher
