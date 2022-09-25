Waynoka FFA and 4-H members entered multiple projects in the 2022 Woods County Fair.
In the sheep ring, Stetson Nix placed first in class, breed champion commercial and grand champion ewe; first in class and breed champion Hampshire ewe; first in class, breed champion natural and grand champion wether; and first in class, breed champion Hampshire and reserve grand champion wether. He received champion intermediate sheep showman.
Makeia Brune placed first in class and breed champion Shropshire ewe. Kaiser White placed first in class and breed champion natural ewe. Paisley Reed placed second in class and reserve breed champion Hampshire wether; and first in class and reserve breed champion crossbred wether.
In the goat ring, Remington York placed first in class and Division 1 champion doe; first in class and reserve Division 1 champion doe; and first in class, Division 2 champion and grand champion doe. Makinze Smith placed first in class, Division 1 champion and reserve grand champion wether; first in class and reserve champion Division 3 wether; and first and second in her doe classes. Paisley Reed placed first in class with her wether. Addley Hanson placed second in class with her wether. Charles Hanson placed third in class with his doe. Jorjia Durkee placed third in class with her doe. Oakleigh York placed fourth in class with her doe.
In the cattle ring, Oakley Whitaker placed first in class, breed champion Simmental and grand champion prospect steer; and first in class and breed champion Aberdeen heifer. Morris Litzenberger placed first in class and breed champion Charolais percentage heifer. Jaxon Litzenberger placed first in class and breed champion Simmental heifer. Remington Seaman placed first in class and reserve breed champion crossbred heifer. Jake Inman placed first in class and breed champion red Angus percentage heifer. Rhiata Bouziden placed first in class and breed champion Hereford heifer. Rholton Bouziden first in class and breed champion Maine Anjou heifer.
Marlie Pitts entered a refurbished livestock trailer. She placed first and junior division champion. Breya Beck entered cookies and placed first. Teegun Allison entered a hay feeder and placed first. Brylee Beck entered homemade pickles and placed first. Alivia Seaman entered home-made jelly and placed fourth.
Reading
Waynoka FFA members read to elementary school classes to celebrate at school for “Read an Accurate Ag Book.”
Tayen Redgate read “Farmer Neal & His Wheat Field” by Monica Stephenson to the pre-K and “John Deere, That’s Who” by Tracy Maurer to sixth-graders. Brylee Beck read “The Little Red Hen” by Diane Muldrow to the kndergarten class. Marlie Pitts read “Farmer Neil & his Wheat Field” by Monica Stephenson to both the first- and second-graders. Madison Blocker read “The Gardener” by Sarah Stewart to the third-graders. Alivia Seaman read “John Deere, That’s Who” to the fourth-graders. Makinze Smith read “The Milk Makers” by Gail Gibbons to the sixth grade.
Chapter sentinel
Jessica Goucher is 2022-23 Waynoka FFA chapter sentinel.
She is the daughter of Gary Goucher and Vanessa Acton, and has been in FFA for three years. Her father encouraged her to participate in FFA, and she said she has enjoyed the experience and opportunities it has given me.
Goucher’s SAE project is showing pigs. Outside of the FFA she enjoys playing the piano, basketball, softball, tennis and running track. After she graduates, she plans to attend college and major in international business.
