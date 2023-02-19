During FFA Week, Waynoka FFA members were active in the community.
It is a good time to appreciate the organization and what it does for the country.
On the first day, the dress-up theme was Hawaiian. Members also took doughnuts to the co-op to “Thank a Farmer.”
The next day, the dress up theme was red, white and blue. The chapter hosted a “Feed the Leaders” breakfast, which was open to teachers, faculty and staff at the school; first responders; EMTs; dispatchers; and the police.
Then, the dress up theme was Career Day. Students also participated in doing “Anything but a Backpack.” There were different things brought, such as buckets, wagons, feed sacks, a basketball cart, ice chests and even a toddler.
The next day, the dress-up theme was camo. Members put on a petting zoo for elementary students. Animals included in the petting zoo were a donkey, a ferret, a turtle, doe goats, sheep and pigs. There also was a chapter meeting, with guest speaker Brandon Baumgarten.
The last day of school, the dress up theme was Flannel Friday. Students also participated in “Driving a Tractor to School Day.”
On the Saturday, members finished FFA Week with the local stock show.
