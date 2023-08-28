WAYNOKA, Okla. — A Waynoka man was hospitalized after his 1975 Kawasaki 250 crashed Saturday evening, Aug. 26, 2023, 3 miles west and 4 north of this Woods County town, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Douglas Schmidt, 38, was transported to Share Medical Center in Alva and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries, the OHP reports.
Schmidt was north bound on a dry, gravel county road, “traveling too fast for the roadway conditions,” just after 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and come to rest in the roadway, the OHP report states. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report, which also lists an odor of alcohol as the driver’s condition.
