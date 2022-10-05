Two Waynoka firefighters who lost their lives last year will be honored during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Md., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 2022.
This national tribute honors the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years. Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the national memorial.
Waynoka Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lonnie Bolar, 45, and firefighter Tayler W. Bradford, 28, were killed Jan. 29, 2021, when they responded to a house fire. They entered the home and were attempting to perform rescues of two people when the roof collapsed, killing all four people.
On Saturday, families of fallen firefighters will gather for a candlelight service. As part of the ceremony, returning survivors share the light from the Remembrance Candle.
Sunday morning, Oct. 9, families participate in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. NFFF presents each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge and a rose.
Viewers can watch live feeds from both services on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation webpage at firehero.org.
