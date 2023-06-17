Waynoka FFA Reporter
WAYNOKA, Okla. — Waynoka FFA members Makinze Smith and Kennedy Zook delivered 170 pounds of meat to raffle winner Anna Ramirez.
The meat raffle was held to raise money to pay for Smith and Zook to attend Washington Leadership Conference. They will leave Sunday for their trip and will spend more than a week in Washington, D.C., at the National FFA Organization’s most sought-after conference.
Makinze Smith is Waynoka FFA chapter president.
She is a senior at Waynoka High School and the daughter of Matthew and Savannah Smith. This is her fifth year in FFA.
“I have always grown up surrounded by agriculture, but what really got me into the FFA was watching how it changed older cousins for the better and all the fun they had while in the program,” she said.
Her SAE project is breeding and market boer goats as well as breeding and market cattle. She also shows goats and cattle. Outside of FFA, she plays fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball and enjoys doing arts and crafts with friends and family and umpiring games.
“My favorite memory in FFA so far is the many trips to Hayes, Kan., for livestock judging,” she said.
She is looking forward to seeing all the new ag members and getting to experience new activities with them. After high school she plans to attend cosmetology school to get her license and then continue her education to get her esthetician license.
