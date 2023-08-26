Waynoka FFA members have been busy with a variety of activities in recent weeks.
Alivia Seaman attended the Oklahoma Farm Bureau FFA Communications Conference on July 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Edmond. The one-day conference connected nearly 120 FFA members with communications skills and concepts that will help them share their events, activities and stories throughout the coming school year.
She participated in hands-on breakout sessions featuring communications concepts in the areas of writing, photography, graphic design and social media, which were taught by professionals in the agricultural communications industry. FFA members also learned the importance of sharing the FFA story from Oklahoma FFA Adviser Scott Nemecek. The event’s final session focused on strategies students can use to tell a consistent message and story throughout the upcoming year.
FFA members heard from Oklahoma broadcast journalist Storme Jones of News9, who shared tips on storytelling and helped students understand how to better work with the news media. OKFB President Rodd Moesel greeted the students and provided an overview of OKFB’s annual youth events. The 2023 conference was OKFB’s third-annual communications-focused event for Oklahoma FFA members, which is held each summer for FFA chapter officers throughout the state.
On Aug. 3, Waynoka FFA members started the school year off with a back-to-school bash, with swimming, cornhole, catching up, listening to music and food. The event was hosted by Caleb and Machelle Zook.
On Aug. 5 Waynoka FFA members held an ice cream social at Waynoka Public Schools. Several FFA families made ice cream for the community to enjoy. It was a way for FFA members to show their appreciation to the community for the support they give.
Waynoka FFA members also fed teachers after Meet the Teachers on Aug. 7. Members also put on their gloves and cleaned up after each performance of the 87th annual Cimarron River Stampede Rodeo.
Sausage, chicken tenderloin fritters and thick-slice bacon. For the next week, each customer who orders a “helping” of these Blue & Gold products will also be “helping” the Waynoka FFA Chapter. Local
FFA members will be out through Wednesday, Aug. 30, taking orders for Blue & Gold sausage, chicken tenderloin fritters and thick sliced bacon.
To place an order, contact any local FFA member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.