Waynoka FFA members Teegun Allison and Kamren Newton spent multiple hours building a duck blind and entered it in the ag mechanics competition at the Woodward District Livestock Show.
The duck blind was in the wildlife equipment: stands, blind, and observation towers division.
Teegun also competed in the White’s welding competition. He had 15 minutes to measure and cut the plate, then 15 minutes to weld it together. He was one of the 18 contestants.
Kennedy Zook is Waynoka FFA sentinel. She is a junior and the daughter of Caleb and Machelle Zook. She has one younger brother, Kade Zook.
Zook has been in FFA for two years. Her family and friends encouraged me to join FFA and she has broadened her horizons throughout the program. Her SAE projects include poultry production and entrepreneurship. She raises and sells chickens and eggs. She also has a greenhouse where she grows vegetables and flowers.
Outside of FFA she enjoys fishing, hunting, spending time with friends and working.
“My favorite thing about FFA is the memories I have made and the people I have met along the way,” Zook said.
After high school, she plans to attend junior college and play softball.
