Waynoka FFA members Jessica Goucher, Kennedy Zook and Hunter Durkee attended the third session of Alumni Camp July 3-6 at Tulakogee Conference Center near Wagoner.
The three learned many things about becoming a leader. One thing was that your ranking as an officer or teammate does not make you a bigger or smaller leader. They had a ropes course one day to help build up team leadership, and another activity they did was a trust fall. They had to trust their team and rely on them to catch one another.
They also worked on becoming a calm and positive leader while also being able to work well with their small groups.
Another thing they learned was how you never know what someone is going through. If you are going through a rough time in your life it is always OK to ask for help. There are always people in your life that care for you. Also if you know someone is going through a tough time you always have the power to help them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.