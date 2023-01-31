WAYNOKA, Okla. — Waynoka residents will go to the polls Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, to vote on a no-impact school bond issue to pay for construction projects at Waynoka Public Schools.
If approved, the $7.865 million bond will be added to the remainder of an $8.9 million 2018 school bond issue that funded major construction projects. The new bond issue will not increase property taxes.
“This is an opportunity to add some significant improvements to our facilities and the town without increasing taxes,” Superintendent Scott Cline said.
Plans for the bond issue include building a track with an artificial surface, an indoor batting facility, softball and track concession, restrooms and storage. In addition, the oldest building on campus will be knocked down and a new science lab and technology classroom for the STEM program will be built.
“Our school was built in 1980 and it is a good building,” Cline said. “We just needed a redo and some other facilities.”
Cline is in his sixth year at Waynoka. He is from Covington and went to Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He coached and taught math before getting his master’s degree and going into administration.
The 2018 bond issue funded a new media center, a new classroom addition and a new security entrance on the existing building; new HVAC systems; a football field house; a metal roof for the school building; renovating the elementary building into an administrative center; and renovations to the existing building.
School bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass.
