ENID, Okla. — Rock music and the smell of cedar fill the air at Enid Axe Throwing as axes fly down the 15 throwing lanes inside, hopefully sticking the wooden bullseyes at the end of each one.
Enid Axe opened downtown, 104 N. Independence, on May 16, and one of the owners, Lafe Coldwater, is ready for the business to “kick axe and play games.”
“When you come in, you pay for the axes, but it’s way more than axes,” Coldwater said.
The axe throwing lanes have different targets — some with a classic bullseye or a cool painting, and others with a game like Tic-Tac-Toe or Simon on it.
In addition, Enid Axe has massage chairs, digital darts, pool tables and other video games for folks to enjoy while they snack on items from the bar such as Pringles and sip on drinks, including beer and wine.
Coldwater wants to promote local items, too. He’s selling chocolates from Sombria Chocolate Company inside Enid Axe, and some of the work inside was done by local businesses — the targets were all painted by Blood Brothers Tattoo, and the wooden slices, or “cookies,” used for targets cut locally.
“When we started this thing, my biggest concern was, ‘How do I come across as being authentic?’” Coldwater said. “One of the things I wanted to do was use Enid, and there’s a community vibe going on … I truly want to see everybody win because if they win, then I keep winning.”
Anyone is welcome to enter the facility and throw axes, though anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian present, and waivers must be signed and can be done so online.
Enid Axe is currently open 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday, though the hours are subject to change once Enid Axe gets rolling.
For one hour, it costs $15 per person for adults; for two hours, it’s $25; and for three hours, it’s $35. For seniors and anyone under 18, it is $10 per hour. Lanes can be booked and reserved online or by calling Enid Axe at (580) 484-6418, and the entire facility can be reserved, as well.
The rules for Enid Axe are no open-toed shoes, stay behind the line if you’re not up to throw, drink responsibly, all throwers must go through a tutorial, no children past 9 p.m. — though if parents want kids there during “adult time,” Coldwater said they can stay — and lastly, to have fun.
Mitchell Davis and Owen Runco were at Enid Axe on Monday evening for two hours and had a blast as they threw axes down all the lanes, and they plan on bringing more of their friends there.
“It may be a little too addicting,” Runco said with a laugh. “There’s everything in the world to do here even if you don’t want to throw axes ... It’s a place to come back to.”
The idea for opening Enid Axe started as a joke, Coldwater said. Coldwater and his brother Chase both worked in the oil field, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lafe changed his life plans.
In November, Chase jokingly said to Lafe that Enid needed an axe throwing place, and the brothers laughed about it, but at 6 a.m. the next morning, Chase called Lafe talking about it some more.
“Then it never stopped,” Lafe said. “We decided we were going to start looking into it, and we did a business plan and figured out how we thought we could do it.”
Lafe and his 12-year-old daughter Cynthia toured different axe throwing places to find ideas they liked and didn’t like to find Enid Axe’s mantra — to make it feel like a saloon or an apothecary — “Enid,” Lafe said.
The lanes were built using cedar beams and inverted horse gates, and there are kickback plates underneath the targets to increase safety. Safety nets are around the lanes, and each lane has a divider on both sides.
“We’ve tried to do things to make it extremely safe so that you don’t have to have a lot of concerns,” Lafe said.
In the future, Lafe plans to have knife, throwing star and saw blade throwing and wants to bring in cornhole boards, air hockey, ping pong tables, live music and more. He also hopes axe throwing leagues and teams will come through.
He wants to try and bring in nursing home residents and seniors in the daytime for games such as bridge, bingo and dominoes with coffee and some axe throwing, if able.
“We want this to be a hangout,” he said. “We want it to be an old school fun house and truly just fun to hang out at.”
