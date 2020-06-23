HILLSDALE, Okla. — A 40-year-old Waukomis woman was killed Monday night in an ATV crash south and east of Hillsdale, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
The crash occurred at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Hobart and Blaine, a mile south and two miles east of Hillsdale, in Garfield County, according to an OHP report.
Shannon Metzger Kirkhart was pronounced dead at the scene from internal injuries sustained in the crash, according to the report. Kelly M. Burtrum, 43, of Nash, who was operating the ATV, was not injured.
Burtrum was southbound on Hobart Road in a 2013 Arctic Cat ATV and approaching a T-intersection at Blaine Road, according to the report. Burtrum told officials he was distracted by something that Kirkhart said. Burtrum looked over his shoulder, and as he looked back at the road he attempted to slow and turn left. The ATV left the roadway and rolled, according to the report.
Burtrum's condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation. The report lists the cause of the collision as "Inattention, distracted by passenger." Neither Burtrum or Kirkhart were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.