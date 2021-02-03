Waukomis voters will consider $7.4 million bond proposal

Waukomis voters on Tuesday will consider the largest bond issue the school district has ever proposed, which would largely fund building a new elementary school and cafeteria building.
Of the $7.375 million bond, about 90% would go to Waukomis Public Schools’ so-called “big-ticket” item: a new elementary school and adjoining cafeteria and kitchen.
Waukomis residents who pay property taxes and live in the school district would expect a 16.25% annual percentage increase for 10 years — if they currently pay $100 a year, for example, they’d instead pay $116.25 in property tax beginning in the 2021-22 tax year.
District Superintendent Kelly Husted said he would hope construction on the school building could begin in the fall once the board of education decides on bid submissions from construction firms. Money would begin filling the coffers in May or June, he said.
The new building would sit on the district’s 8-acre lot north of the Dome, the storm shelter-gymnasium facility built from the $2.49 million bond issue voters passed in 2013. Over half of that bond issue still is set to be paid off.
This new school would have 18 classrooms, three more than the current elementary school. Rooms also would be wider than shown as rendered because construction would shorten the 12-foot-wide hallways, Husted said.
“The future of our district is we’re starting to run out of room,” he said at an informational session on the bond Sunday in the school gymnasium.
Built in 1960, the current cafeteria seats about 78. The planned facility would more than double that to 168 seats a nd would include new tables, kitchen tools and appliances and a three-step stage for banquet events.
The main elementary building, which has had two additions, also was built in 1960. Husted said he would expect the district to tear it down.
While some at the meeting suggested converting it to a facility for agriculture students, Husted said because the elementary school building doesn’t meet current fire code standards, a remodel would be too expensive.
“If we’re looking to the future, that building’s the past,” he said.
‘Throwing a pebble at the problem’
A second initial proposition for $348,600 to replace four school buses has been removed. This funding will remain in the bond for the school or cafeteria, Husted said.
The board instead would lease new vehicles out of the district’s general fund, Husted said, though it did not approve leasing buses in December. The district would lease three route buses for $50,000, then after three years either purchase or replace them.
A fourth bus would have been a smaller, non-commercial driver license bus that seated 14 passengers.
New retractable bleachers costing over $216,000 would also be added to the gym’s south side, as well as bleachers for the school’s softball and baseball fields. Parking lots will be redone for about $150,000.
The bond also will include $250,865 in safety equipment funding to both replace the district’s intercom system, which would be installed into the new building, and add more secure doors around campus.
Voters also could approve $70,800 for what teachers say are long-needed band upgrades, including new instruments, chairs, stands and flooring.
Husted said the school’s tubas look like they’ve been rolled down a mountain, and band director Shawn Newman said a previous superintendent bought them at the time because they were cheap from a company that doesn’t make replacement parts.
Making repairs — like “throwing a pebble at the problem,” Newman said — no longer costs less than buying new instruments.
Almost all but five of Newman’s more than 100 students — around 50 in the seventh-12th grade band and 50 in beginners’ — play the school’s provided instruments.
Until this last school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire brass section would have their own mouthpieces and share trumpets, trombones and other brass.
On many occasions, including at competitions, students and Newman alike have had to tape together their instruments, many of which are at least 40 years old.
Still, the Waukomis band has gone to state competitions six of the seven years Newman has been director.
“If you haven’t been in the band room, just walk in there … and you’ll see all the trophies and all the things that we’ve won in about the past seven years. I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished, I really am,” Newman said Sunday.
Third time’s the charm?
In his first year as head of the district, Husted, who used to teach and coach at Waukomis, said Tuesday that getting the bond issue passed has been “a tough sell.”
Two years ago, Waukomis school patrons voted down two propositions that included similar smaller-budget items but not a new elementary school.
One proposition came to $3.45 million for construction of a new agriculture facility; technology equipment; band instruments; and upgrades to athletic facilities, including new baseball, softball and basketball bleachers, and a new concession facility. It failed by a vote of 167-110, or 60.29% against.
The second, $330,000 for transportation equipment, failed by a vote of 139-138, or 50.18% in favor.
School bond issues in Oklahoma require a 60% super-majority to pass.
A second bond package proposal in February 2020 was canceled, Garfield County Election Board Secretary Michael Frisbie said Monday.
One bond was for $3.785 million for school construction, and the other was for $480,000 for purchasing transportation equipment, according to the News & Eagle.
Husted said some of these proposals also were similar to Tuesday’s bond proposal, but he said he was told 2020’s proposal was canceled because school officials at the time felt like what they were proposing “wasn’t going to fly.”
He said he hopes the new building can initiate his plans to rebuild the rest of Waukomis’ school buildings, as phase one of what Husted calls the “Our Kids Are Worth It” project.
If community value increases, the next phase could begin in five to seven years, he said.
Longtime Waukomis resident George Milacek said the bond would affect him more than other Waukomis voters because he owns property that would be taxed the 16.25% increase.
He said he believed voters didn’t approve the bond proposal package in 2019 because “it wasn’t sold” by the previous superintendent.
Milacek, 81, said while he doesn’t have children or grandchildren, he’d support the new bond proposal to grow the surrounding community.
“If you don’t have a school, you don’t have a community,” he said. He pointed to similarly small communities such as Ames, Carrier and Douglas, whose schools have been consolidated into other nearby districts because their own dwindled in size and have suffered as a result. “This is what I’m concerned with this community … I want to keep it vibrant.”
Waukomis itself once had three car dealerships, a grocery store, a drugstore and a lumber yard — all of which have closed as the nearby city of Enid has expanded, just a five-minute drive away.
“Small-town communities just can’t compete, like with Walmart,” Milacek said. “We’ve got to keep what we have.”