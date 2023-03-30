WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Waukomis Public School patrons will decide a school bond issue that will pay for several improvements in the district.
The $310,000 proposal will pay for:
• Veneer to the elementary building.
• Landscape work.
• Security equipment.
• Window treatments.
If passed, the bond issue will not increase property taxes, according to Superintendent David Brewer, due to continued growth to the district’s tax base and existing bonds expiring.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.