Waukomis Public Schools patrons Tuesday narrowly approved a $7.375 million bond issue — the largest the district has ever proposed.

The vote was 189-125, or 60.19%, in favor. School bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass. If one yes vote cast had been a no vote, the issue would have fallen below the 60% required.

The bulk of the bond issue — about 90% — will go toward construction of a new elementary school and adjoining cafeteria and kitchen.

Waukomis residents who pay property taxes and live in the school district will see a 16.25% annual percentage increase for 10 years. If they currently pay $100 a year, they’d instead pay $116.25 in property tax beginning in the 2021-22 tax year.

Superintendent Kelly Husted said previously he hoped construction on the school building could begin in the fall once the board of education decides on bid submissions from construction firms. Money would begin filling the coffers in May or June, he said.

The new building would sit on the district’s 8-acre lot north of the Dome, the storm shelter-gymnasium facility built from the $2.49 million bond issue voters passed in 2013. Over half of that bond issue still is set to be paid off.

This new school would have 18 classrooms, three more than the current elementary school. Rooms also would be wider than shown as rendered because construction would shorten the 12-foot-wide hallways.

“The future of our district is we’re starting to run out of room,” Husted said at a recent informational session on the bond.

Built in 1960, the current cafeteria seats about 78. The new facility would more than double that to 168 seats and would include new tables, kitchen tools and appliances and a three-step stage for banquet events.

The main elementary building, which has had two additions, also was built in 1960.

The bond issue also will pay for:

• New retractable bleachers on the gym’s south side, as well as bleachers for the school’s softball and baseball fields. Parking lots will be redone for about $150,000.

• Safety equipment funding to replace the district’s intercom system and add more secure doors around campus.

• Band upgrades, including new instruments, chairs, stands and flooring.