WAUKOMIS, Okla. — At the front desk entry to the new Waukomis Elementary School, a sign reads, “Do small things with great love.”
From the reaction of students and staff, it appears the Waukomis community did a big thing with great love.
Elementary students now occupy their long-awaited new school.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have a new school,” Principal Allen Hicks said.
Secretary Carla Walker has been at the school for 25 years and loves her new space. They moved into the school Jan. 9.
“An extra day during the Christmas holiday helped Waukomis teachers, administrators and patrons get students into their new school.” Walker said.
The grade school was the biggest part of a $7.375 million bond issue passed in February 2021.
“We had to scale back on some things due to inflation and increases in costs,” Superintendent David Brewer said.
A new bond issue for $310,000 will be up for a vote in April.
“We want to use this money to finish some of our original plans, including adding brick to the front of the building,” Brewer said.
School officials also plan to tint the front windows in the next few weeks.
The new elementary school occupies an eight-acre lot north of the dome and football field. Current elementary enrollment is 225.
The new building has 18 new classrooms, a kitchen and lunch room. The kitchen is state-of-the-art, and Brewer said staff still are learning to operate some of the equipment.
Waukomis Public Schools plans an open house after spring break in late March or early April.
Hicks has three kids in Waukomis schools, two in the grade school. He has been at Waukomis for four years and said he loves his job.
“The new grade school has really excited the community, especially the kids,” Hicks said. “This is a great place to raise a family.”
Other projects over the past two years have included paving the parking lot, and carpeting and painting the band room. In addition, new chairs, stands and instruments were purchased.
A new high school gym floor was installed and new chair-backed seats added. New baseball and softball bleachers were erected and work continues on a playground behind the elementary school.
