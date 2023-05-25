WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Lenna Avance, a senior from Waukomis, was awarded a scholarship after servicing a year on Oklahoma Energy Resources Board's first ever Student Board of Directors.
Avance was one of 20 high school seniors from across the state chosen to serve. As a result, she will receive a $2,000 scholarship to continue her education.
“The student board is just one of the many ways the oil and natural gas industry is working to create the next generation of game changers,” said OERB Education Director Lisa Schwarz. “Whether they plan to attend college or a CareerTech, join the workforce or enlist in the military, we select members based on their leadership skills and work ethic.”
The OERB Student Board of Directors is funded by Oklahoma's oil and natural gas industry as a way to invest in future leaders.
Board members participated in a monthly speaker series where they learned from industry professionals about topics such as personal finance, resume writing and other subjects aimed to provide them with real-world skills for after high school. All students also completed a community service project.
Applications for the 2023-24 academic year will open Aug. 1. For more information visit https://oerbhomeroom.com/student-board-of-directors/.
