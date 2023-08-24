WAUKOMIS, Okla. — The 69th annual Waukomis Sooner Celebration will be Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
The all-day event will begin at 7 a.m. with a livestock show at the show barn and will end after the fireworks at the football field and street dance, with the music starting at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.
“This is a very family friendly event,” said Colton Cue, who helps organize the event. “We still have room for more vendors and food trucks."
Interested vendors and food truck operators can call him at (580) 478-7579 if interested in being part of the event.
Downtown activities will include Northwest Oklahoma Cornhole Association putting on a tournament at 1 p.m., as well as a horse shoe pitching contest at 10:30 a.m.
A car show will start at 10 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m. Register will be at 9 a.m., with a $20 entry fee. There also will be a motorcycle and ATV show at the same time, with the same entry fee.
Other events will include bounce houses throughout the day; a kids cash throw at 10:30 a.m.; kids games at 2:30 p.m.; and watermelon feed at 3 p.m.
“We have our legendary turtle race scheduled for noon,” Cue said. “It is always a big crowd pleaser.”
An outdoor movie, "Super Mario," will be 8-10 p.m. at the park on Euclid. Those attending are encouraged to come as their favorite character.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to be a part of the parade, Cue said, and the line-up will start at 5:30 p.m. at the high school.
“We hope people will come join us on a day filled with activities and fun,” Cue said.
A complete schedule is available in Facebook, search for Sooner Celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.