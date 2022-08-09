ENID, Okla. — A 21-year-old Waukomis man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in two separate cases Monday.
Dillon Wayne Lee was charged in October 2021 one count of transmitting information by computer for purposes of instigating sexual conduct with a minor and and one count of blackmail. On the former charge, Lee was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections, with all but the first seven years suspended, and five years on the latter charge.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Waukomis Police Department took a harassment report last August involving an unknown party sharing private sexual images of the victim using numerous fake Instagram accounts. Numerous victims knew the unknown party as “Mike.”
During the investigation, WPD developed Lee as the suspect and seized his cellphone based on a search warrant. Multiple other search warrants were executed by WPD on social media accounts and emails, according to the affidavit.
Interviews were conducted with several victims who said they were at times solicited for private sexual images, which included blackmail.
Lee also was charged in March 2022 with one count of possessing child pornography, one count of downloading child pornography and one count of using access to a computer to violate the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.
On these charges, Lee received 15 years with DOC with all but the first seven years suspended; 10 years with all but the first seven years suspended; and five years with DOC.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, a cellphone belonging to Lee, along with a signed search warrant, were brought in by WPD to te Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 4, 2021.
A deputy performed a cellphone extraction and saw hundreds of illicit photos and videos, including several of children of varying ages and a video depicting a prepubescent child being engaged in a sexual act, according to the affidavit.
The cellphone was seized from Lee while in his possession during an interview at his residence outside of Waukomis. The cellphone was seized based on another search warrant obtained for electronic devices in Lee’s possession and later transferred custody of the device to the sheriff's office.
A search warrant for the residence was obtained and several electronic devices were seized, and while the search warrant was being conducted, Lee was arrested for a warrant over offenses committed in the other case.
A search warrant for Lee’s cellphone was then obtained, and another extraction was performed. While analyzing the data, thousands of illicit images and videos were found, and in March, 40 of the videos “clearly showed” children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual acts, according to the affidavit.
The sentences for all counts and cases will run concurrently, and Lee will receive credit for time served. He also was ordered to pay, between the two cases, court costs; $250 in total to the victims' compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $11,704 in jail costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.