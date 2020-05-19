WAUKOMIS, Okla. — A Waukomis man was injured Monday night when his motorcycle hit a deer on Leona Mitchell south of Enid.
Melvin Courtney Roye, 42, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with head and trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 11:33 p.m. seven-tenths of a mile south of Enid on Leona Mitchell.
According to the report, Roye was riding a 1999 Suzuki motorcycle south on Leona Mitchell when he hit a deer standing in the road. He laid the motorcycle over and slid about 75 feet.
Roye's condition was listed on the report as apparently normal. He was not wearing a helmet.
