A 24-year-old Waukomis man was charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter on Tuesday.
Waukomis Police Department arrested Blazer Crow, who was later booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility, according to a press release from WPD.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred nearly one year ago at the intersection of Hayward Road and U.S. 81 in Waukomis.
At approximately 6:01 p.m. Sept. 25, 2020, Waukomis Emergency Services were dispatched to the intersection for an injury accident involving a motorcycle, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
The affidavit states that Crow, who was driving a 2012 Ford Escape, failed to yield from a stop sign while attempting to turn north on the highway and proceeded into traffic. A southbound 2007 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Darrel Conway, of Yukon, then collided with Crow's vehicle.
Waukomis Fire Rescue and Life EMS treated Conway at the scene, the release states. Conway was later transported via helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with head and trunk injuries.
According to the affidavit, Conway died in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, 2020.
The investigation was completed by Waukomis Police Department with technical assistance from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the release states.
According to online court records, Crow was released on bond Wednesday. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning, though the date given on the appearance bond document is Oct. 13.
