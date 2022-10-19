WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Waukomis Elementary School Carnival will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Lunch will begin at noon. Games will be held outside and run 1-3 p.m. The crowning of kings and queens will be at 3:30 p.m. in the all-purpose room in the elementary school.
Activities include face painting, cake walk, fish pond, bingo, country store, ring toss and more. Game tickets are 25 cents each.
There will be a raffle drawing, from tickets that were purchased from students, for such items as a gas grill, power washer, pressure cooker, Halo scooter, fire pit and more.
The class that sells the most raffle tickets will crown their chosen classmates as king and queen. Classes will compete in two divisions, pre-K to second, and third through sixth grade.
Candidates this year are: Traci Terrel’s pre-K, Millie Blanchard and Kash Cue; Amy Willard’s kindergarten, Kinsley Harrington and Abel Beguin; Gina Overstreet’s first grade, Emberlyn Breeze and Noah Navarro; Raeanne Heisler’s second grade, Raina Woodruff and Declan Pethick; Angela Posey’s second grade, Kristen Bracken and Weston Bryant; Becky Burt’s third grade, Abrah Korff and Jesaiah Burton; Carri Simunek’s fourth grade, Holly Robertson and Colton McFadden; Jacque Dean and Myra Harding’s fifth grade, Ella Brueggermann and Jake Spring; and Emily Atkinson and Rose Vanover’s sixth grade, Akirah Sealey and Charlie Benson.
