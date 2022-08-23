WAUKOMIS, Okla. —The town of Waukomis is getting ready for its upcoming annual Sooner Celebration.
The 68th annual Sooner Celebration, sponsored by the town of Waukomis, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, in downtown Waukomis. Activities will start at 7 a.m. and are scheduled throughout the entire day.
Coulten Cue, vice president of the Sooner Celebration committee, said the annual event typically brings more than 2,500 people to Waukomis — about double the town’s population — and is a good way to keep community members involved.
“I can remember when I was a young kid, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is just ... like a magical experience,’” he said. “As I grew older, I had always partaken in helping with it. Now, I hope that the children get as much joy out of it I as I did when I was younger. I know there’s lots of smiling and happy faces, so that’s my goal each year — to continue that.”
The schedule of family friendly events is as follows:
• 7-11 a.m. — Stock show at the barn.
• 9 a.m. — One Pitch Softball Tournament at the Waukomis High School softball Field. The cost is $20 per player, and concessions open at 8 a.m.
• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Bounce houses, a foam pit and downtown activities.
• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Food trucks, which will be located on Euclid by the tennis courts, and vendors, located on Main Street.
• 10 a.m. to midnight — KOFM 103.1 radio station live remote.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Motorcycle and ATV show and events on Euclid. Registration is from 9-10:30 a.m., and a $20 fee allows entry into all motorcycle and ATV events. Contact Dave Carris to register. Awards will be presented at 4 p.m. at the Emcee trailer.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Car show on Main Street. Registration is from 9-10 a.m., and there is a $20 entry fee. Contact Tom Moody to register. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. at the Emcee trailer.
• 10:30 a.m. — Horseshoe pitching tournament. Registration will be behind ACB Bank from 10-10:30 a.m. and is $10 per player. See Jay Click or James Reisner. There will be cash payouts for first, second and third places.
• 10:30 a.m. — Free kids cash throw. The age groups are 0-7, 8-13 and 14-18, and there’s $200 per age group.
• 11 a.m. — Motorcycle Loudest Exhaust and 12 Pack Poet live music on the corner of Euclid and Second. Registration will be from 10:30-11 a.m. Contact Dave Carris. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. at the Emcee trailer.
• 11 a.m. — OSU cornhole backyard/social division, at the corner of Main and King. Registration is from 10:30-11 a.m., and it costs $20 per team. There will be payouts for first, second and third places.
• Noon — OSU cornhole competitive division, at the corner of Main and King. Registration is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and it costs $20 per team. There will be payouts for first, second and third places.
• Noon — Turtle races at Main and Euclid. The two categories are “land” and “water.” Registration is at 11:30 a.m. at the Emcee trailer.
• Noon — Motorcycle and ATV Stereo Sound Off at the corner of Euclid and Second. Registration is from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. at the Emcee trailer.
• 2:30 p.m. — Kids’ games, including power wheels, bicycle and three-legged races and balloon and egg tosses, on Main Street in front of Dopey’s Grill n Bar.
• 3 p.m. — Watermelon Feed downtown on Main Street.
• 3 p.m. — Car show awards at the Emcee trailer.
• 4 p.m. — Motorcycle and ATV show awards at the Emcee trailer.
• 5:30 p.m. — Parade lineup in the Waukomis High School parking lot.
• 6 p.m. — Parade.
• Dusk — Fireworks at the football field, facing south.
• 8-10 p.m. — Outdoor movie at the Town Park on Euclid. The movie will be “Encanto.”
• 8 p.m. to midnight — Live music with DJ Joe Vaverka and street dance.
Cue said anyone who has questions or wants more information can visit “Sooner Celebration, Waukomis, OK” on Facebook or contact him directly by calling (580) 478-7579.
