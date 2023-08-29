FAIRVIEW, Okla. — A Watonga man was hospitalized and two others treated for injuries after a two-vehicle crash six miles south of this Major County city, according to te Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Lewis Junior Green, 89, was transported to Fairview Regional Medical Center and then taken to OU Medical Center, in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition for internal trunk, arm and leg injuries, the OHP report states.
Green was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox north on Oklahoma 51A at 5:47 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, when he failed to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway to the right, struck a stop sign, entered the intersection of Oklahoma 58 and struck a 2010 Ford Edge, driven by Raul Zermeno Flores, 52, also of Watonga, the report states.
Flores and a 17-year-old passenger of Green’s were treated and released at Fairview Regional Medical Center, according to the OHP.
Seat belts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, according to the report, which lists the cause of collision as failure to maintain lane.
