WATONGA — Watonga Lake will be drained for a few months starting in early April while its dam is repaired.
The pipes in the nearly 70-year-old earthen dam have been rusting and deteriorating for several years, and about five years ago, the pipes failed, said Chas Patterson, northwest region fisheries supervisor for Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
The water started leaking through the pipes, washing the backside of the dam out, Patterson said.
“As water kept going through the pipe and washing out the dam, the problem kept getting worse and worse because that flow was continuous all the time,” Patterson said. “We would have lost the dam if it would have continued.”
The lake’s level was pulled down to help at that time, but the repairs can’t wait any longer. Patterson said the department began to remove fish in Watonga Lake this week, relocating them to other lakes in the area, and will finish next week before starting to drain it April 12.
The water will be drained for approximately two months, weather permitting, with an estimated completion date around August. There will be pools of water, but will be “pretty well-drained,” Patterson said.
Patterson said the pipes will be dug out of the center of the dam and a concrete structure will be installed on the lake side to catch the overflow water, which will be the primary structure.
The backside of the dam will be repaired and repacked, and the crew will bring dirt in to bring it back to grade, he said.
Both of the spillways on the northwest and southeast sides will be renovated and re-armored, as will the face of the dam.
“It’s still going to be an earthen dam, but it’s going to have a concrete armoring on the surface of it,” Patterson said.
This will protect it from wave action, and it’s more accessible for people to walk on than riprap.
Levi Garrett, park manager of Roman Nose State Park, said it’s “hard to say” how the $2.2 million project, which will ensure the lake for the next 50 or more years, will affect the park’s tourism, but a lot of activities still will be ongoing.
The swimming pool will be open, as will Two Lakes Mini Golf Course. The general store will have paddle boats and kayaks available for use on Boecher Lake, which is just southwest of Watonga Lake.
The stables will be open, as well for horseback riding, and all the trails, including Three Springs Trail, will be open, except for trails that go across the dam, Garrett said.
Lake Watonga is filled by a spring where water flows all the time, Patterson said, so once the construction is finished, it will take around 20 to 30 days for the lake to fill back up.
