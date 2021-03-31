Work to relocate the waterline along Randolph, between 2nd to Grand, will begin Monday.
The work will include closure of the outside lanes of westbound Randolph between 2nd and Grand, and northbound Grand at Randolph, according to a city of Enid news release. Lane closures will be intermittent, according to the city, and will be kept to a minimum. Parking spaces along the construction area also will be affected. The work is expected last three weeks.
Main Street Enid, also in an emailed news release, said alternate parking arrangements have been made for customers of the businesses affected. Some work also will be done on the west side of Grand on the first couple parking spaces in front of Sunny Souls and Field, Trojan, Harvey & Gibson, PLLC.
"Ken Arnold has agreed to let Randolph customers use the (northwest) corner of the Independence Tower parking," Main Street Enid said in the release. "The city owns and is encouraging parking at lot between Hann and Plummer and Simpson’s, as well as the the old StarTek lot behind Five80."
Any property owner on Randolph interested in the city installing a waterline tap outside of their building, is asked to email Main Street Enid Director Natalie Beurlot at natalie@mainstreetenid.org for more info.
After the work is done on this block, it will advance to the next block of Randolph, ending at Washington. Contractors from Oklahoma City are connecting 12- and 10-inch water mains, as well as connecting private services to water meters. Work along each block is expected to take three weeks.
The next phase will be Grand to Independence, April 26-May 14, then Independence to Washington, May 17-June 4.
The first week of work on each block will see workers trenching, laying pipe and backfilling 100-foot increments a day, city project engineer Jason Unruh said in a project update in March at Stride Bank Center.
“So as they go down the block, the parking spaces behind them are going to be opened up,” he said.
In the second week, service and main connections will be installed, and staff will perform pressure and bacteria testing. The final week, the city would shut off water for tie-ins to service and mains for four to eight hours at a time. Concrete work would then be done toward the final three to five days.
The $1.58 million contract for waterline work was awarded to Southwest Water Works, of Oklahoma City.
A second phase of the overall project will be mill and overlay work that will start later in the summer, Unruh said at the update in March. Workers will rip out the street and put in new street asphalt, as well as install new ADA-compliant ramps and landings and make isolated repairs to sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
