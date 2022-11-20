Plentiful sunshine. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: November 20, 2022 @ 8:24 am
Frantz from South 4th to Leona Mitchell Boulevard will be closed beginning Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, for waterline relocation work.
According to the city of Enid, the closure is expected to last about one week, weather permitting.
