Frantz from South 4th to South Leona Mitchell Boulevard will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, for waterline construction.
The work is expected to last about one week.
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 5:10 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.