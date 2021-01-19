ENID, Okla. — Water outages during city maintenance work is being reported in parts of Enid this morning.
City of Enid Utility Maintenance crews are performing emergency repair on a water main, prompting a water outage on Jane Lane from Randolph to Cogdal, and water has been shut off at the Van Buren and Illinois intersection to allow for the removal of an existing fire hydrant, affecting customers from the 1000 to 1200 blocks of South Van Buren, between Indiana and Frantz, according to city press releases.
Water for customers on Jane Lane is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. today, while the fire hydrant work will be completed by noon, according to city press releases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.