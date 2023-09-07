ENID, Okla. — Despite the sweltering heat that hit the Enid area for much of the summer, water usage did not change much compared to previous years, according to city of Enid Director of Public Utilities David Hunter.
He said with July rainfall being higher this year than in previous years, it resulted in many people not watering their yards as much.
"Whenever that happens, people kind of instinctively don't water as much as they would," Hunter said, "so that in itself lowers the demand. Looking at numbers going back about 10 years, and we are actually a little bit lower year to year for both July and August. I think it's just because in August it got kind of hot, so we really haven't seen a significant impact on our water usage."
When a situation comes up in which water demand or usage reaches what would be considered a crisis, there are a few steps the city takes. Hunter said a message is sent out to residents letting them know a lot of water is being used and that there are challenges in water levels. The city will ask residents to limit such usage as irrigation. He said if it becomes bad enough, the city will reach out to commercial partners, such as Koch, Tyson or Enid Public Schools, and they will verify with those groups about how much water is being used and discuss ways to limit their usage.
"A lot of it just deals with communication with our residents and our residential and commercial customers," Hunter said. "We don't have currently any protocols like a drought plan. We do have some water conservation protocols. Usually, the drought plans are related to when you are both a retail customer, which is us selling to local people, and a wholesale, which means we also sell to a lot of other entities."
He said there are about 140 wells that water is pulled from, and not all of them are utilized at the same time. Hunter said in a situation in which more water is needed, additional wells can be turned on to add to the overall water supply.
Hunter also said the Kaw Lake Water Project will help ensure Enid residents have plenty of water moving forward when the pipeline is completed and water begins flowing.
"It's going to increase our supply, but I think we're still going to be treating things the same," Hunter said. "It should give us additional supply so that it will be a very long time before we don't have enough water. Groundwater supply sometimes during a long drought can go down if they're not getting recharged. So it's actually going to give us some security long-term as a community. We're actually going to be able to weather storms and we're going to be ready for future population and future growth, as well."
