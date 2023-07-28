A planned water outage is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, for Norman Road between 1400–1500 blocks so workers can make new waterline connections.

According to the city of Enid, the outage is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and end by 5 p.m.

