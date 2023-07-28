A planned water outage is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, for Norman Road between 1400–1500 blocks so workers can make new waterline connections.
According to the city of Enid, the outage is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and end by 5 p.m.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening, and from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
