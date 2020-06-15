ENID, Okla. — Water is currently being shut down on Randolph from 26th to 30th to allow crews to make emergency main repairs.
Work is expected to be completed by 4:00 p.m. today, according to city officials.
 

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you