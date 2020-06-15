ENID - The Graveside Service Celebrating and Honoring the life of Avis L. Hughes will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Pleasant Vale Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
ENID - Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Grace Mennonite Church with burial following in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with family is Monday from 5-7 p.m. Guestbook at www.andersonburris.com
